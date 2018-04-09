Critical Comparison: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Its Rivals

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Water, sewer, & utility lines” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dycom Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 5.08% 18.67% 6.58% Dycom Industries Competitors 2.15% 10.67% 4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.07 billion $23.66 million N/A Dycom Industries Competitors $2.53 billion $68.00 million 24.87

Dycom Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Dycom Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dycom Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 9 0 2.90 Dycom Industries Competitors 23 171 344 9 2.62

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. As a group, “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Dycom Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

