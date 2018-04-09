Head to Head Comparison: Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) versus Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Sportsman’s Warehouse does not pay a dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse 2.19% 56.40% 5.20% Big 5 Sporting Goods 0.11% 5.97% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sportsman’s Warehouse and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 3 3 0 2.50 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $809.67 million 0.26 $17.74 million $0.50 9.98 Big 5 Sporting Goods $1.01 billion 0.15 $1.10 million $0.57 12.81

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, reloading equipment, and shooting gears; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, and optics. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and other services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost River, and Sportsman's Warehouse brand names. As of August 14, 2017, the company operated 85 retail stores in 22 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 435 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

