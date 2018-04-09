Head-To-Head Survey: Bristow Group (BRS) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL)

Bristow Group (NYSE: BRS) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -12.13% -7.91% -3.25% United Continental 5.65% 23.40% 4.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of United Continental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bristow Group and United Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 United Continental 0 8 8 0 2.50

Bristow Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. United Continental has a consensus target price of $84.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and United Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.40 billion 0.33 -$170.53 million ($2.13) -6.17 United Continental $37.74 billion 0.52 $2.13 billion $6.76 10.15

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bristow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. Bristow Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

United Continental beats Bristow Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan. The Africa region consists of all its operations and affiliates on the African continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Egypt. The Americas region consists of all its operations and affiliates in North America and South America, including Brazil, Canada, Trinidad and the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Asia Pacific region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Sakhalin. Additionally, it operates a training unit, Bristow Academy.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

