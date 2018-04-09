Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) is one of 33 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boardwalk Pipeline Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 131.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion $297.00 million 7.60 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 35.25

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 22.46% 7.38% 3.92% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 19.00% 9.28% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 3 3 0 2.29 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 361 1460 2028 73 2.46

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners competitors beat Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The company's pipeline systems contain approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines, directly serving customers in 13 states and indirectly serving customers throughout the northeastern and southeastern United States through various interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. It also owns and operates approximately 455 miles of NGLs pipelines serving customers in Louisiana and Texas. In addition, the company has underground storage caverns having aggregate capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of working natural gas and 24.5 million barrels of NGLs. It serves producers of natural gas, local distribution companies, marketers, electric power generators, industrial users, and interstate and intrastate pipelines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.