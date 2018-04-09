AAC Technologies (AACAY) versus I.D. Systems (IDSY) Financial Contrast

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS: AACAY) and I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and I.D. Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.21 $605.86 million $0.49 35.93 I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.81 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

Volatility & Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and I.D. Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A I.D. Systems -9.45% -16.76% -7.73%

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. I.D. Systems does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AAC Technologies and I.D. Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

I.D. Systems has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.71%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats I.D. Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

