Head-To-Head Review: International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Its Rivals

International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare International Airlines Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

International Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Airlines Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Airlines Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

International Airlines Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Airlines Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Airlines Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Airlines Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 International Airlines Group Competitors 313 1126 1711 143 2.51

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given International Airlines Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares International Airlines Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Airlines Group 8.96% 74.33% 16.76% International Airlines Group Competitors 8.45% 24.20% 5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of International Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Airlines Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Airlines Group $25.95 billion $2.26 billion 7.48 International Airlines Group Competitors $15.00 billion $1.00 billion 9.82

International Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. International Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Airlines Group rivals beat International Airlines Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

International Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

