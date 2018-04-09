Head to Head Contrast: Norbord (OSB) versus Koppers (KOP)

Norbord (NYSE: OSB) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Norbord pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Koppers does not pay a dividend. Norbord pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norbord and Koppers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norbord $2.18 billion 1.57 $436.00 million $4.49 8.83 Koppers $1.48 billion 0.57 $29.10 million $3.68 11.09

Norbord has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Norbord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koppers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Norbord has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Norbord shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Koppers shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Koppers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Norbord and Koppers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norbord 2 3 2 0 2.00 Koppers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Norbord currently has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Koppers has a consensus target price of $48.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Koppers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koppers is more favorable than Norbord.

Profitability

This table compares Norbord and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norbord 20.03% 45.78% 20.61% Koppers 1.97% 94.85% 6.93%

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, MDF, and Conti and Caberboard brands. The company was formerly known as Nexfor Inc. and changed its name to Norbord Inc. in June 2004. Norbord Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

