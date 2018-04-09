Head-To-Head Analysis: On Assignment (ASGN) versus The Competition

On Assignment (NYSE: ASGN) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare On Assignment to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares On Assignment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Assignment 6.00% 17.42% 9.11% On Assignment Competitors 1.78% -1.82% 5.49%

Risk and Volatility

On Assignment has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Assignment’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of On Assignment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of On Assignment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Assignment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio On Assignment $2.63 billion $157.67 million 26.89 On Assignment Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 11.30

On Assignment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than On Assignment. On Assignment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Assignment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Assignment 0 1 6 0 2.86 On Assignment Competitors 74 335 555 11 2.52

On Assignment presently has a consensus target price of $77.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given On Assignment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe On Assignment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

On Assignment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc. is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific and creative professionals for temporary, contract-to-hire and permanent placement positions and consulting services to clients across the United States. The Apex segment includes Apex Systems, Lab Support and Creative Circle. The Oxford segment provides specialized niche staffing, permanent placement and consulting services in select skill and geographic markets. The Oxford segment includes Oxford Global Resources, CyberCoders and Life Sciences Europe. The Company has a network of branch offices throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

