Head to Head Contrast: Tintri (TNTR) vs. Its Peers

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tintri to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Tintri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tintri and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million -$157.66 million -0.39 Tintri Competitors $942.71 million $45.39 million 22.47

Tintri’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tintri. Tintri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tintri and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 2 5 0 0 1.71 Tintri Competitors 314 1495 2177 62 2.49

Tintri presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 276.98%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Tintri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tintri is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri -125.25% N/A -145.05% Tintri Competitors -18.40% -53.73% -7.38%

Summary

Tintri peers beat Tintri on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services. Its Tintri enterprise cloud platform consists of its Tintri CONNECT architecture, Tintri software and Tintri storage systems. The Company’s Tintri CONNECT is a software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications. Its Tintri software includes Tintri OS, Tintri Global Center, VM Scale-out, Tintri Analytics, ReplicateVM and SyncVM. Its Tintri VMstore T5000 all-flash systems provide all-flash capacity in a two rack unit form factor. The Company also offers two bundles of its storage systems for cloud use cases.

