tronc (TRNC) & John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Head-To-Head Review

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and tronc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for John Wiley & Sons and tronc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00

John Wiley & Sons currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. tronc has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe tronc is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and tronc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52 tronc $1.52 billion 0.37 $5.53 million $1.08 14.77

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than tronc. tronc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. tronc does not pay a dividend. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of tronc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of tronc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats tronc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About tronc

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.