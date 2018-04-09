Head-To-Head Contrast: XPO Logistics (XPO) versus The Providence Service (PRSC)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and The Providence Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 1 17 0 2.94 The Providence Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $95.65, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. The Providence Service has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Volatility and Risk

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.11% 7.29% 2.08% The Providence Service 2.58% 7.53% 3.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of The Providence Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of The Providence Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and The Providence Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.75 $340.20 million $1.95 49.35 The Providence Service $1.62 billion 0.57 $53.36 million $1.65 43.48

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than The Providence Service. The Providence Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats The Providence Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions. Its freight brokerage operations encompass truck brokerage globally, as well as intermodal, drayage and expedite services in North America. In Logistics segment, it provides warehousing and distribution solutions, such as factory support, aftermarket support, integrated manufacturing, packaging, labeling and transportation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had more than 10,000 independent owner operators under contract to provide drayage, expedite, last mile and LTL services to its customers.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation (Providence) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities. The Company’s segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Matrix Investment. NET Services segment includes nationwide provider of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. WD Services segment is a global provider of employment preparation and placement and legal offender rehabilitation services to eligible participants of government sponsored programs. Matrix Investment segment includes minority interest in nationwide provider of in-home care optimization and management solutions, including comprehensive health assessments (CHAs), to members of managed care organizations, accounted for as an equity method investment.

