Head to Head Review: Belmond (BEL) and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK)

Belmond (NYSE: BEL) and Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Belmond and Pinnacle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belmond $561.00 million 1.99 -$45.03 million $0.12 91.00 Pinnacle Entertainment $2.56 billion 0.69 $63.10 million $1.02 29.85

Pinnacle Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Belmond. Pinnacle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Belmond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Belmond has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Belmond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Belmond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Belmond and Pinnacle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belmond 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pinnacle Entertainment 0 6 3 0 2.33

Belmond currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Pinnacle Entertainment has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Belmond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Belmond is more favorable than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Belmond and Pinnacle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belmond -8.01% 1.73% 0.74% Pinnacle Entertainment 2.46% -18.61% 1.59%

Summary

Pinnacle Entertainment beats Belmond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also holds interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, the company owns and operates a live and televised poker tournament series under the Heartland Poker Tour name. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Park, Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. in February 2000. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

