Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Civeo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Civeo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civeo Competitors 15 40 46 4 2.37

Civeo presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. As a group, “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies have a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civeo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million -$105.71 million N/A Civeo Competitors $1.65 billion $135.39 million 21.65

Civeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% Civeo Competitors -4.27% 20.45% -0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Civeo has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of shares of all “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of shares of all “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civeo competitors beat Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

