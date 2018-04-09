Financial Review: Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Global Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.93 billion 0.16 -$54.20 million ($0.55) -5.87 Global Partners $8.92 billion 0.06 $58.35 million $1.39 11.19

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ferrellgas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Global Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ferrellgas Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.80%. Global Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than Global Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -4.54% N/A -2.98% Global Partners 0.66% 8.89% 1.57%

Summary

Global Partners beats Ferrellgas Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. In Wholesale segment, the Company engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.

