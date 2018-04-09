Vale (VALE) versus Haynes International (HAYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88% Vale 16.21% 16.63% 6.91%

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haynes International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Haynes International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Haynes International and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vale 0 7 7 0 2.50

Haynes International currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Vale has a consensus target price of $14.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Haynes International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haynes International and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $395.21 million 1.19 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -48.27 Vale $33.97 billion 1.94 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.38

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Haynes International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About Vale

Vale S.A. is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, which comprises the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore fines, iron ore pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys and others ferrous products and services; Coal, which comprises the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services; Base metals, which includes the production and extraction of non-ferrous minerals, and are presented as nickel and its byproducts, and copper (copper concentrated), and Others, which comprises sales and expenses of other products, services and investments in joint ventures and associate in other business.

