Head-To-Head Review: Murphy USA (MUSA) versus Its Rivals

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Murphy USA to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion $245.26 million 16.17 Murphy USA Competitors $8.01 billion $218.36 million 12.43

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Murphy USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% Murphy USA Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Murphy USA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 Murphy USA Competitors 116 608 661 28 2.43

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA’s peers have a beta of 9.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA peers beat Murphy USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

