Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) & KAO (KCRPY) Critical Survey

KAO (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KAO has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KAO pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. KAO pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KAO and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAO 0 0 0 0 N/A Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 6 6 0 2.38

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $55.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ollie's Bargain Outlet is more favorable than KAO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAO and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAO $13.29 billion 2.90 $1.31 billion $2.66 29.23 Ollie's Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 3.40 $59.76 million $1.25 47.16

KAO has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie's Bargain Outlet. KAO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KAO and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAO N/A N/A N/A Ollie's Bargain Outlet 11.85% 11.23% 7.86%

Summary

Ollie's Bargain Outlet beats KAO on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beauty Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The Beauty Care Business segment offers cosmetics; skin and body care products, such as facial and body cleansers; and hair care products, including shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling agents, as well as hair coloring and permanent wave products under the Sofina, Kanebo, Molton Brown, Bioré, Jergens, Asience, John Frieda, and Goldwell brands. The Human Health Care Business segment provides functional health beverages; feminine and baby care products, such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers; and oral care products under the Laurier, Merries, Pyuora, Clear Clean, and Bub brand names. The Fabric and Home Care Business segment offers fabric care products, including laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and bleaching agents; and home care products comprising dishwashing detergents and house cleaning products under the Attack, Haiter, Magiclean, Humming, Family, CuCute, and Quickle brand names. The Chemical Business segment provides oleo chemicals; performance chemicals; specialty chemicals; and fat and oil derivatives and surfactants, functional polymers, and fragrances under the KALCOL, EMAL, MIGHTY, and TUFTONE brands. This segment serves the paper and pulp, food products, pharmaceutical products, electronics, civil engineering and construction, information media, electronics, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Kao Soap Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kao Corporation in 1982. Kao Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

