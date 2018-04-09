Rocky Brands (RCKY) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Footwear, except rubber” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rocky Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Rocky Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Rocky Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rocky Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rocky Brands Competitors 59 362 521 14 2.51

Rocky Brands presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.71%. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Rocky Brands’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocky Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Rocky Brands has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocky Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $253.20 million $9.58 million 18.32 Rocky Brands Competitors $1.62 billion -$13.75 million 16.26

Rocky Brands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rocky Brands. Rocky Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 3.79% 6.24% 4.81% Rocky Brands Competitors -33.14% 14.66% 7.39%

Summary

Rocky Brands peers beat Rocky Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military. In its wholesale segment, the Company distributes its products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in other international markets. Its wholesale channels vary by product line and include sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants and uniform stores. In its retail segment, the Company sells its products directly to consumers through its consumer and business direct Websites and its Rocky outlet store. In its military segment, the Company sells footwear under the Rocky label to the United States military.

