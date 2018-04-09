Superior Uniform Group (SGC) versus Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Critical Survey

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) and Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Superior Uniform Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Superior Uniform Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and Superior Uniform Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superior Uniform Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Superior Uniform Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Superior Uniform Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Superior Uniform Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 6.92% 8.21% 7.05% Superior Uniform Group 5.64% 15.81% 9.29%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Uniform Group has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Superior Uniform Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lakeland Industries does not pay a dividend. Superior Uniform Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Superior Uniform Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $86.18 million 1.24 $3.89 million $0.53 24.91 Superior Uniform Group $266.81 million 1.50 $15.02 million $1.25 21.15

Superior Uniform Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries. Superior Uniform Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Uniform Group beats Lakeland Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, the company provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves, which are primarily used in rescue operations; and gloves and sleeves protective products that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. Its products are used by industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About Superior Uniform Group

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of the sale of uniforms and related items. Its principal products are uniforms and service apparel, and related products for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises, such as career apparel for banks and airlines; public and private safety and security organizations, and for miscellaneous service uses. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment consists of sales of staffing solutions.

