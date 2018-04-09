Financial Survey: Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) versus Tennant (TNC)

Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Middleby does not pay a dividend. Tennant pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tennant has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Middleby has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tennant has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middleby and Tennant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $2.34 billion 2.95 $298.12 million $6.16 20.06 Tennant $1.00 billion 1.22 -$6.19 million $1.54 44.32

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tennant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Tennant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Middleby shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Tennant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Middleby and Tennant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby 12.77% 22.98% 9.87% Tennant -0.62% 9.68% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Middleby and Tennant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 0 4 4 0 2.50 Tennant 0 0 1 0 3.00

Middleby presently has a consensus price target of $138.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Middleby’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Middleby is more favorable than Tennant.

Summary

Middleby beats Tennant on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. It is also engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution and service of a range of foodservice equipment used in commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens; food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and kitchen equipment, including ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation and dishwashers used in the residential market. It manufactured and assembled the equipment at 28 facilities in the United States, and 23 international manufacturing facilities as of December 31, 2016. Its brands include Anets, Beech, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Stewart Systems, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn and Redfyre.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. The company also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, Superior Anodes, Waterstar, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.