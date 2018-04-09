Head-To-Head Review: Voxeljet (VJET) & Ex One (XONE)

Voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) and Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Voxeljet and Ex One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voxeljet -36.18% -18.36% -13.84% Ex One -34.67% -25.67% -20.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Voxeljet and Ex One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voxeljet 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ex One 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voxeljet currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.19%. Ex One has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.76%. Given Ex One’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ex One is more favorable than Voxeljet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voxeljet and Ex One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voxeljet $27.30 million 2.27 -$9.61 million ($0.54) -6.17 Ex One $57.74 million 1.99 -$20.01 million ($1.25) -5.67

Voxeljet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ex One. Voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ex One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Voxeljet has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ex One has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Ex One shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Ex One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ex One beats Voxeljet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voxeljet

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES. Voxeljet SYSTEMS offers development, production and distribution of five printing systems: VX200, VX500, VXC800, VX1000 and VX4000. 3D models are created by layered application of a particle material that is selectively bonded. Voxeljet SERVICES operates a 3D printing service centre for on-demand production of metal-casting moulds and models. The centre offers 3D printers with a print volume of 200,000 liters per month. Additionally, the Company offers mould design, casting services and post-processing of models, and sales used equipment. Voxeljet AG operates one production plant in Augsburg, Germany.

About Ex One

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. Its machines serve direct and indirect applications. It offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through over nine production service centers (PSCs), which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Japan. It also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support. It produces a range of machines in order to enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts. The models include Exerial, S-Max/S-Max+, S-Print/M-Print, M-Flex, Innovent and MWT Microwave.

