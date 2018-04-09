Analyzing Welltower (WELL) & Its Competitors

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is one of 230 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Welltower to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Welltower and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 8 4 0 2.14 Welltower Competitors 1512 7749 8404 218 2.41

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Welltower pays out 82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.13% 4.35% 2.24% Welltower Competitors 23.79% 7.15% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Welltower and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.32 billion $522.77 million 12.92 Welltower Competitors $794.61 million $176.08 million 13.97

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Welltower rivals beat Welltower on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

