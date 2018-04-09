Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. Chuy’s (CHUY) Financial Contrast

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 7.83% 9.40% 6.28% Yum China 5.64% 20.59% 13.80%

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chuy’s does not pay a dividend. Yum China pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chuy’s and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22 Yum China 0 2 9 0 2.82

Chuy’s presently has a consensus price target of $26.89, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Yum China has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chuy’s and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $369.59 million 1.22 $28.95 million $0.96 27.71 Yum China $7.14 billion 2.08 $403.00 million $1.42 27.15

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Chuy’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

