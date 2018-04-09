SJW Group (SJW) & AquaVenture (WAAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) and AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SJW Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SJW Group and AquaVenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJW Group $389.23 million 2.81 $59.20 million $2.26 23.50 AquaVenture $121.15 million 2.79 -$25.79 million ($0.98) -13.06

SJW Group has higher revenue and earnings than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SJW Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AquaVenture does not pay a dividend. SJW Group pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SJW Group has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SJW Group and AquaVenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJW Group 15.21% 10.57% 3.19% AquaVenture -21.29% -7.19% -4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of SJW Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AquaVenture shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of SJW Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of AquaVenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SJW Group and AquaVenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJW Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AquaVenture 0 0 4 0 3.00

AquaVenture has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.92%. Given AquaVenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than SJW Group.

Summary

SJW Group beats AquaVenture on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 230,000 connections that serve approximately 1 million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 14,000 connections, which serve 42,000 people in a service area comprising 244 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SJW Land Company, owns undeveloped land in Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

