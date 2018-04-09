Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -34.98% -12.49% -4.05% Black Stone Minerals 22.90% 12.93% 7.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $636.84 million 3.83 -$222.79 million ($0.33) -18.67 Black Stone Minerals $429.66 million 7.86 $157.18 million $1.01 16.74

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 52.01%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Kosmos Energy does not pay a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara. The Company has operations in Africa and South America. The West Cape Three Points (WCTP) Block and Deepwater Tano (DT) Block are located within the Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. The Tano Basin represents the eastern extension of the Deep Ivorian Basin, which resulted from the development of an extensional sedimentary basin caused by tensional forces associated with opening of the Atlantic Ocean, as South America separated from Africa in the Mid-Cretaceous period.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.