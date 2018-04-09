Head to Head Survey: Bristow Group (BRS) versus Atlas Air (AAWW)

Bristow Group (NYSE: BRS) and Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bristow Group and Atlas Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bristow Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Atlas Air has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Atlas Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Atlas Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -12.13% -7.91% -3.25% Atlas Air 10.36% 8.27% 2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and Atlas Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.40 billion 0.33 -$170.53 million ($2.13) -6.15 Atlas Air $2.16 billion 0.71 $223.47 million $4.93 12.26

Atlas Air has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bristow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlas Air does not pay a dividend. Bristow Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Air beats Bristow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan. The Africa region consists of all its operations and affiliates on the African continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Egypt. The Americas region consists of all its operations and affiliates in North America and South America, including Brazil, Canada, Trinidad and the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Asia Pacific region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Sakhalin. Additionally, it operates a training unit, Bristow Academy.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

