Head-To-Head Survey: Clarus (CLAR) & Nautilus (NLS)

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus -0.39% 2.22% 1.76% Nautilus 6.47% 15.93% 8.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $170.69 million 1.16 -$670,000.00 $0.12 55.00 Nautilus $406.18 million 1.04 $26.26 million $0.88 15.63

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clarus has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nautilus 0 3 3 0 2.50

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Nautilus has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarus is more favorable than Nautilus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus beats Clarus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc., through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. Its principal brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. It offer a range of products, including apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants and bibs; rock-climbing equipment, such as carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gear; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns, and gloves and mittens. The Company also offers advanced skis, ski poles, ski bindings, ski skins, and ski safety products, including avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels and probes. The Company’s products are sold in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world in over 50 countries.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

