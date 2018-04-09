VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) versus Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP) Financial Analysis

Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE: CMLP) and VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. VTTI Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Midstream Partners -9.82% -22.64% -10.70% VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crestwood Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than Crestwood Midstream Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Midstream Partners

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

About VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.