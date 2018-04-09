Head to Head Survey: Funko (FNKO) and Jakks Pacific (JAKK)

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) and Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and Jakks Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko N/A N/A N/A Jakks Pacific -13.55% -22.00% -6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Funko and Jakks Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $516.08 million 0.76 $3.72 million $0.30 27.13 Jakks Pacific $613.11 million 0.11 -$83.08 million ($1.02) -2.23

Funko has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Funko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Jakks Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Jakks Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Funko and Jakks Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 1 7 0 2.88 Jakks Pacific 0 4 0 0 2.00

Funko currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.03%. Jakks Pacific has a consensus target price of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Jakks Pacific.

Summary

Funko beats Jakks Pacific on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe. It also offers products in the categories of plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares. The company offers its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Jakks Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys. The traditional toys and electronics segment includes action figures, vehicles, playsets, plush products, dolls, accessories, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons and pet products and related products. The role play, novelty and seasonal segment includes role play and dress-up products, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, indoor and outdoor kids’ furniture and Halloween and everyday costume play.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.