Head to Head Survey: Integer (ITGR) vs. The Competition

Integer (NYSE: ITGR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Integer to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.56% 11.13% 3.17% Integer Competitors -0.24% -138.93% 17.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.46 billion $66.67 million 19.79 Integer Competitors $793.44 million $37.86 million 5.26

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Integer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 1 0 2.25 Integer Competitors 43 276 454 11 2.55

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Integer’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Integer beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Integer

Greatbatch, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise. Greatbatch Medical’s products include medical devices and components for the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, portable medical, vascular and energy markets. QiG focuses on developing medical device systems for some of healthcare’s challenges and reflects the Company’s strategic evolution of its product offerings in order to raise the growth and profitability profile of the Company. QiG utilizes a diversified portfolio approach with three investment modes: new medical device systems commercialization, collaborative programs with OEM customers and strategic equity positions in emerging healthcare companies.

