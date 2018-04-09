Comparing Interface (TILE) & Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interface and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interface currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Interface’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Interface pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Interface shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interface and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $996.44 million 1.50 $53.24 million $1.18 21.36 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Interface has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Interface has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interface beats Dorel Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interface

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids. This segment markets its products under the Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, Voyage, and Mother's Choice brands. The Dorel Sports segment offers recreational and leisure products, and accessories comprising bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products under the Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Roadmaster, Iron Horse, and SUGOI brand names. The Dorel Home segment provides ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings that consist of metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Baby Relax, and Cosco brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers, such as Walmart.com and Amazon; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods chains. It also owns and operates 110 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe and Australia. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.