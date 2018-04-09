Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) is one of 13 public companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Peabody Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peabody Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Peabody Energy Competitors 136 330 479 29 2.41

Peabody Energy currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Peabody Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peabody Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50% Peabody Energy Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peabody Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $5.58 billion $461.60 million N/A Peabody Energy Competitors $1.90 billion $170.13 million -4.68

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

