Reviewing Sky Solar (SKYS) & Its Competitors

Sky Solar (NASDAQ: SKYS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sky Solar to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A Sky Solar Competitors -23.03% 4.40% -0.42%

Volatility & Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sky Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $65.93 million $3.78 million -24.60 Sky Solar Competitors $8.48 billion $470.03 million 10.81

Sky Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Sky Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sky Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sky Solar Competitors 426 2331 2020 57 2.35

Sky Solar currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Sky Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT). The Company has developed over 270 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 252.8 megawatts (MW). It has over 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.

