Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & accessory stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tailored Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & accessory stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tailored Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of shares of all “Apparel & accessory stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Apparel & accessory stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailored Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $3.30 billion $96.70 million 12.87 Tailored Brands Competitors $2.92 billion -$72.38 million 16.70

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Tailored Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands 2.93% -245.27% 5.11% Tailored Brands Competitors -6.41% -22.48% 4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tailored Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tailored Brands Competitors 124 933 847 12 2.39

Tailored Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential downside of 39.24%. As a group, “Apparel & accessory stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Tailored Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tailored Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

