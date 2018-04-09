Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) major shareholder Healthcare Master Fund Sabby purchased 119,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,299.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Master Fund Sabby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Healthcare Master Fund Sabby acquired 175,828 shares of Rosetta Genomics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $73,847.76.

Shares of ROSG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.37, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.46. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Genomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Rosetta Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) Major Shareholder Healthcare Master Fund Sabby Purchases 119,761 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/healthcare-master-fund-sabby-acquires-119761-shares-of-rosetta-genomics-ltd-rosg-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests-based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.