Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,487,000 after buying an additional 1,795,855 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $39,425,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 204,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,037,000 after buying an additional 191,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,133.57, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $499.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

