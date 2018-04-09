Healthequity Inc (HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.46 Million

Brokerages expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to post sales of $58.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.38 million and the highest is $59.09 million. Healthequity posted sales of $46.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $58.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.46 million to $228.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthequity.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,332 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,732 shares of company stock worth $34,493,276. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity (HQY) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. 749,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,060. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3,593.64, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

