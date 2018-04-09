Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,366. The company has a market cap of $1,482.12, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

