Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Heartland Financial USA worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,768,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,188 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of HTLF opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,616.36, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Johnson sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $107,479.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

