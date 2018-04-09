HEAT Trading Down 15.5% This Week (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, HEAT has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. HEAT has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $127.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Heat Wallet and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00134893 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,543,184 coins. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Heat Wallet, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

