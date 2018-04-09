Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.94) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €3.50 ($4.32) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, equinet set a €3.30 ($4.07) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.51 ($4.33).

Shares of HDD opened at €3.03 ($3.74) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of €3.62 ($4.47).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

