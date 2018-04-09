Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,278,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,612,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,187,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,240,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 960,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.94, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Heidrick & Struggles has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/heidrick-struggles-hsii-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Heidrick & Struggles Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.