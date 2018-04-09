HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.21 ($68.16).

ETR:HLE opened at €53.45 ($65.99) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a 12-month high of €59.10 ($72.96).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

