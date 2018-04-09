Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Investors Bank (ISBC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of Investors Bank worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Investors Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Investors Bank from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Investors Bank has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4,054.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investors Bank had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Cosgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,400. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Investors Bank (ISBC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-boosts-stake-in-investors-bancorp-inc-isbc-updated-updated.html.

About Investors Bank

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.