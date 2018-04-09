Antero Resources (AR) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,365.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.64 million. analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

