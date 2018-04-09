Liberty Media Co. (FWONK) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Liberty Media worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media by 16,878.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Liberty Media by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,869.29, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Media Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $2.24. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.40 million. equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

