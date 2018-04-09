Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cabot by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,346.23, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.54 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

