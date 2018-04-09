Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10,957.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 25.75%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

