Analyzing Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) and Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heartland Financial USA and Heritage Oaks Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Heritage Oaks Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Heritage Oaks Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Heritage Oaks Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Heritage Oaks Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heritage Oaks Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Heritage Oaks Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $465.68 million 3.45 $75.27 million $3.00 17.27 Heritage Oaks Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Oaks Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Heritage Oaks Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 16.16% 9.64% 0.95% Heritage Oaks Bancorp 22.37% 8.53% 0.91%

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks. Its retail mortgage banking segment is engaged in the origination of residential loans and subsequent sale of those loans to investors. The Company conducts its community banking business through independently chartered community banks (collectively, the Bank Subsidiaries). Its securities portfolio consists of United States Government corporations and agencies, mortgage-backed securities and other securities. Its loans include commercial, commercial real estate and consumer loans.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is a bank holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial services company that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and consumers. As of December 31, 2016, its products and services were offered primarily through 12 retail branches located on the Central Coast of California, in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and through other direct channels, including a loan production office in Ventura County. The Bank offers to its commercial clients commercial loans secured by real estate, other commercial loans and lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction financing, other real estate loans and small business administration loans. Its deposit products offered include personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), and money market accounts.

