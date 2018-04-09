Herman Miller (MLHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.25 Million

Analysts expect Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to post sales of $601.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.10 million. Herman Miller reported sales of $577.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year sales of $601.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,781 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $360,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $4,747,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,223.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,673. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,871,000 after purchasing an additional 375,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 248,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,666 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Herman Miller by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,341,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 174,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 160,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 122,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1,912.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

